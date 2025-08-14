Left Menu

Mahindra Reveals Limited-Edition BE 6 Batman Edition SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched a limited-edition electric SUV called the BE 6 Batman Edition, inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures' The Dark Knight Trilogy. The model, limited to 300 units, merges cinematic heritage with modern luxury. Deliveries begin on September 20, with bookings starting August 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:58 IST
In a thrilling partnership with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products, Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the exclusive BE 6 Batman Edition SUV on Thursday. The electric vehicle, limited to 300 units, marks a convergence of cinematic legacy from The Dark Knight Trilogy and lavish modern design.

Priced at INR 27.79 lakh, this unique variant embodies audacity and futurism, as highlighted by Chief Design & Creative Officer Pratap Bose. 'The Batman Edition is a testament to Mahindra's commitment to pushing the envelope—not just technically but also in capturing the imagination,' he stated.

With its launch, Mahindra aims to offer fans of the iconic superhero an immersive experience on the road. Deliveries for this special edition are set to commence on September 20, following the opening of bookings on August 23.

