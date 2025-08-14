Left Menu

Mrunal Thakur Addresses Viral Video Controversy, Apologizes to Bipasha Basu

Mrunal Thakur apologized for a past video where she made comments about Bipasha Basu that were perceived as body-shaming. Thakur clarified that her remarks were intended as playful banter and not to harm. Bipasha responded with an empowering message about women's strength.

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Bipasha Basu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, actor Mrunal Thakur has publicly addressed an old video that recently resurfaced, creating a wave of controversy online. The video showed Thakur making comments about fellow actor Bipasha Basu, comments that many perceived as body-shaming.

Thakur, in an Instagram post, expressed her regret, emphasizing that her intention was never to harm or shame. She described the remarks as part of a 'playful banter' during her younger years. She acknowledged that back then, she didn't fully grasp the impact her words could have and sincerely apologized for any distress caused.

In a related response, Bipasha Basu took to social media to post a message promoting strength and solidarity among women, omitting direct reference to Thakur's remarks but addressing the broader issue of women's empowerment and strength. The exchange has spotlighted the delicate balance of public dialogue in the digital age.

