Controversy Erupts as GNDU V-C's Comments Spark Sikh Community Outrage

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj demands clarification from GNDU vice-chancellor over a controversial video linking Guru Nanak Dev's philosophy with the Rigveda, sparking outrage in the Sikh community. The incident resulted in the V-C’s removal from a key committee by the SGPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:28 IST
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj has issued a stern request to GNDU vice-chancellor Karamjit Singh to provide an explanation in light of a video that shows him allegedly discussing aligning Guru Nanak Dev's teachings with the Rigveda.

The discussion occurred in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Kochi, and has created significant unrest within the Sikh community due to its perceived contradiction with Sikh beliefs. Gargaj expressed deep dissatisfaction over what he considers a transgression against Sikh religious principles.

In response to the uproar, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has acted swiftly, removing the vice-chancellor from a pivotal committee engaged in setting service regulations for the Akal Takht's jathedar. The vice-chancellor has been asked to personally clarify his remarks before Sikh clergy at Akal Takht within 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

