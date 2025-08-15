Left Menu

Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi - Empowering Tribal Youth through National Integration

Thirty outstanding students from the tribal communities of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are participating in 'Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi', a national integration tour. They will witness the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and engage with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who motivated them to contribute towards India's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Thirty meritorious students from the tribal communities of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to witness the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, according to officials. This initiative, part of 'Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi', is a seven-day tour aimed at promoting national integration and cultural exposure for the participants.

On Thursday, the students had the opportunity to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block. Singh emphasized the importance of human values, encouraging students to balance their academic pursuits with character building. He urged them to face challenges with confidence and aspire to contribute towards making India a powerful nation.

Besides observing Independence Day, the itinerary allows students to visit notable landmarks such as the Red Fort, India Gate, and the Taj Mahal. This programme underscores the government's dedication to integrating remote communities into the broader national fabric, fostering future leadership from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

