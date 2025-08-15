Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi - Empowering Tribal Youth through National Integration

Thirty meritorious students from the tribal communities of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to witness the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, according to officials. This initiative, part of 'Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi', is a seven-day tour aimed at promoting national integration and cultural exposure for the participants.

On Thursday, the students had the opportunity to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block. Singh emphasized the importance of human values, encouraging students to balance their academic pursuits with character building. He urged them to face challenges with confidence and aspire to contribute towards making India a powerful nation.

Besides observing Independence Day, the itinerary allows students to visit notable landmarks such as the Red Fort, India Gate, and the Taj Mahal. This programme underscores the government's dedication to integrating remote communities into the broader national fabric, fostering future leadership from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)