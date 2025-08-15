Left Menu

India Unites in Melody: Anu Malik Echoes Modi's Vision on Independence Day

India marked its 79th Independence Day with cultural festivity. Music director Anu Malik expressed his dedication to Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'beautiful and better India.' Celebrations included a focus on national unity and pride, with Malik emphasizing the importance of commitment towards a vibrant future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:08 IST
Music Director Anu Malik (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India celebrated its 79th Independence Day with full fervor, as music director Anu Malik conveyed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'beautiful and better India.' Speaking to ANI, Malik extended a 'Happy Independence Day' greeting, describing India's national flag as a beacon of pride, unity, and sacrifice.

Malik stated, 'The Tiranga is not just a flag but a symbol of pride, sacrifice, and unity,' echoing the words of Lokmanya Tilak, who famously declared, 'Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it.' The acclaimed music director encouraged citizens to reinforce their commitment to improving India, aligning with PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

On the occasion, he urged, 'Let us renew our commitment to a more beautiful and better India. Prime Minister Modi has always promoted, Ghar ghar Tiranga, Har ghar Tiranga. I salute my beloved country, India.' Expressing patriotic pride, Malik, famed for compositions in movies like 'Fiza' and 'Josh,' reiterated his dedication to music and his identity as a 'proud Indian.'

The Independence Day festivities also saw Prime Minister Modi hoisting the tricolour at the Red Fort, under the theme 'Naya Bharat,' which looks ahead to achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

