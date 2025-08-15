Lionel Messi's Grand 'GOAT Tour of India 2025': A Cultural and Sporting Extravaganza

Football superstar Lionel Messi is set to embark on a significant tour of India in December 2025, marking his first visit to the country since 2011. The 'GOAT Tour of India 2025' will see the Argentine icon visit Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, according to event promoter Satadru Dutta.

Messi's tour will kick off in the football-enthused city of Kolkata on December 12, where he will engage with fans through meet-and-greet sessions and a special food and tea festival. The city's itinerary features the unveiling of a mural and a 'GOAT Concert'. Security has been prioritized by both the organizers and local authorities.

The tour will proceed to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and culminate in New Delhi, with a scheduled meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15. Throughout his visit, Messi will inspire the next generation of Indian footballers by conducting masterclasses. This highly anticipated event is set to blend sports, culture, and entertainment seamlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)