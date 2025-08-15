Delhi Traders Unite to Embrace Swadeshi Movement

Traders across Delhi have responded positively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to promote swadeshi products. The initiative encourages shopkeepers to stock Indian-made goods and proudly display their origin.

In his Independence Day speech, Modi urged retailers to support domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports. Traders are embracing this vision, stocking Indian fabrics, and introducing more locally made products.

Market leaders, such as Sanjeev Khanna and Paramjeet Singh Pamma, have already taken steps to highlight Indian goods in their shops, and similar sentiments are echoed throughout the city's markets, where the movement is gaining momentum.

