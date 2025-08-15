Delhi Traders Unite to Embrace Swadeshi Movement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for promoting swadeshi products has been met with enthusiasm by traders in Delhi. They have committed to stocking Indian-made items and highlighting their origin in their shops. The movement aims to boost domestic manufacturing and embrace indigenous culture.
- Country:
- India
Traders across Delhi have responded positively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to promote swadeshi products. The initiative encourages shopkeepers to stock Indian-made goods and proudly display their origin.
In his Independence Day speech, Modi urged retailers to support domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports. Traders are embracing this vision, stocking Indian fabrics, and introducing more locally made products.
Market leaders, such as Sanjeev Khanna and Paramjeet Singh Pamma, have already taken steps to highlight Indian goods in their shops, and similar sentiments are echoed throughout the city's markets, where the movement is gaining momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Grand Independence Day and Silver Jubilee Celebrations
New Delhi's Safeguard Strategy: Ensuring a Secure Independence Day
PM Modi Seeks Public Input for Independence Day Speech
Delhi Enacts Aerial Ban: Key Security Measure for Independence Day
PM Narendra Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.