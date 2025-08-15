Left Menu

Tragedy in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Sparks Massive Rescue Operation

Prime Minister Modi has assured Jammu and Kashmir of assistance after a cloudburst in Kishtwar led to over 60 deaths and 100 injuries. Rescue operations are ongoing, with several agencies involved. Efforts are focused on locating missing persons and providing medical support to the injured.

A devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu, and Kashmir has claimed the lives of over 60 people, leaving more than 100 injured. The catastrophe struck the remote village of Chisoti, triggering flash floods that buried homes and swept away vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to local leaders, assuring them of full support as teams tirelessly search for missing individuals and offer aid to survivors. Rescue efforts have been hampered by challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Disaster response teams, along with military personnel and volunteers, are working around the clock to provide rescue and relief. Medical facilities have been bolstered to handle the surge of patients, with specialized teams on high alert to deliver critical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

