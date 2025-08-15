Wildfires Rage Across Southern Europe as Heatwave Persists

Firefighters across Spain, Portugal, and Greece continue a fierce battle against wildfires, as relentless hot, dry weather presents significant challenges.

In Spain, efforts focus on 14 major fires, with temperatures predicted to soar over the weekend, heightening fire risks. The largest fires span the country's north and west, prompting warnings of extreme danger from Spain's national weather agency, AEMET.

Meanwhile, Portugal has nearly 4,000 firefighters tackling seven major fires as a state of alert extends. In Greece, uncontrolled fires on Chios Island result in evacuations, with firefighting aircraft deployed amid a temporary lull in high winds. The crisis coincides with major Catholic and Orthodox Christian holidays across Southern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)