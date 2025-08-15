Left Menu

Wildfires Rage Across Southern Europe as Heatwave Persists

Firefighters in Spain, Portugal, and Greece are battling wildfires amid hot, dry conditions. In Spain alone, 14 major fires have burned an area equivalent to metropolitan London. Greece's island of Chios faces evacuations due to uncontrolled fires. Heatwaves in the region are exacerbating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:16 IST
Wildfires Rage Across Southern Europe as Heatwave Persists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Firefighters across Spain, Portugal, and Greece continue a fierce battle against wildfires, as relentless hot, dry weather presents significant challenges.

In Spain, efforts focus on 14 major fires, with temperatures predicted to soar over the weekend, heightening fire risks. The largest fires span the country's north and west, prompting warnings of extreme danger from Spain's national weather agency, AEMET.

Meanwhile, Portugal has nearly 4,000 firefighters tackling seven major fires as a state of alert extends. In Greece, uncontrolled fires on Chios Island result in evacuations, with firefighting aircraft deployed amid a temporary lull in high winds. The crisis coincides with major Catholic and Orthodox Christian holidays across Southern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025