Global Celebrations: India's 79th Independence Day

Indian missions across the globe marked the nation's 79th Independence Day with festive celebrations and patriotic fervor. High Commissioners and Ambassadors led events featuring cultural performances, exhibitions, and patriotic speeches. The global Indian diaspora participated actively, highlighting the unity and pride shared by Indians worldwide on this special occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London/Singapore | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:43 IST
Global Celebrations: India's 79th Independence Day
Indian missions worldwide celebrated the country's 79th Independence Day with the same enthusiasm as seen domestically. Events featured cultural performances, exhibitions, and patriotic speeches, demonstrating a united global Indian diaspora.

In London, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami unfurled the Tricolour as hundreds proudly joined the festivities. Similarly, in Singapore, an elaborate exhibition on terrorism was showcased, while students performed traditional dances.

Globally, from Bhutan to Israel, and across to China, Indian representatives marked the day with pride, cultural showcases, and speeches. The events drew participation from diverse communities, reinforcing the themes of patriotism and unity.

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

