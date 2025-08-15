Global Celebrations: India's 79th Independence Day
Indian missions across the globe marked the nation's 79th Independence Day with festive celebrations and patriotic fervor. High Commissioners and Ambassadors led events featuring cultural performances, exhibitions, and patriotic speeches. The global Indian diaspora participated actively, highlighting the unity and pride shared by Indians worldwide on this special occasion.
In London, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami unfurled the Tricolour as hundreds proudly joined the festivities. Similarly, in Singapore, an elaborate exhibition on terrorism was showcased, while students performed traditional dances.
Globally, from Bhutan to Israel, and across to China, Indian representatives marked the day with pride, cultural showcases, and speeches. The events drew participation from diverse communities, reinforcing the themes of patriotism and unity.
