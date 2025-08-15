Global Celebrations: India's 79th Independence Day

Indian missions worldwide celebrated the country's 79th Independence Day with the same enthusiasm as seen domestically. Events featured cultural performances, exhibitions, and patriotic speeches, demonstrating a united global Indian diaspora.

In London, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami unfurled the Tricolour as hundreds proudly joined the festivities. Similarly, in Singapore, an elaborate exhibition on terrorism was showcased, while students performed traditional dances.

Globally, from Bhutan to Israel, and across to China, Indian representatives marked the day with pride, cultural showcases, and speeches. The events drew participation from diverse communities, reinforcing the themes of patriotism and unity.