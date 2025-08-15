Celebrating Artistry: Uttar Pradesh's Cultural Extravaganza
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored artistes nationwide with commendation certificates during the 79th Independence Day celebrations. The event also saw the unveiling of Bhatkhande Sanskriti University's emblem and the launch of the 'Sanskriti App.' Several renowned performers from various states were felicitated for their contributions to Indian culture.
During the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recognized the nation's top artistes with commendation certificates. The event celebrated cultural contributions with performances at the state legislature.
Notably, the occasion marked the unveiling of Bhatkhande Sanskriti University's emblem and saw the launch of the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department's innovation, the 'Sanskriti App.' The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to engage with performers.
The honorees included distinguished names like Padma Shri awardee Arjun Singh Dhruv and Vishal Kumar, among others. The event was further highlighted by performances of traditional dances and music, affirming the state's cultural richness.
