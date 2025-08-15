Shared Heritages: India and Nepal Commemorate Independence Day with Cultural Diplomacy

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu marked India's 79th Independence Day by donating books to 39 educational institutions and libraries throughout Nepal.

Spread across seven provinces and 21 districts, the initiative showcased cultural diplomacy, as confirmed by embassy officials during Friday's event.

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava honored the families of deceased Indian Armed Forces personnel with insurance fund checks totaling NRs 64 million. Celebrations at the embassy included participation from the Indian community, local friends of India, and embassy staff and families.

A separate function organized by the Nepal Bharat Friendship Society (NBFS) praised the longstanding cultural, historical, and economic bonds between Nepal and India. Nepali leaders, including Prakash Sharan Mahat, emphasized the importance of respecting mutual concerns, especially India's security interests.

Prominent figures also acknowledged India's journey toward becoming a global power, with speakers congratulating the nation on its 79th Independence Day.