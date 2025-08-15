Clarifying Tragedy: ASI Affirms Humayun's Tomb's Safety Amid South Delhi Wall Collapse
The Archaeological Survey of India confirmed that Humayun's Tomb is in perfect condition following false reports of damage. The unfortunate incident involved a nearby wall collapse at the Patte Shah Dargah, resulting in casualties. Humayun's Tomb remains unharmed and continues to attract numerous visitors.
- Country:
- India
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has reassured the public that the iconic Humayun's Tomb is in 'perfect condition.' This statement follows erroneous reports suggesting a collapse at the UNESCO World Heritage Site in south Delhi.
The tragic incident, occurring at an unprotected structure adjacent to the tomb, involved the wall collapse of a dargah, leading to five fatalities and several injuries. Police confirmed that those affected were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Initial claims mistakenly indicated damage to the tomb, but ASI clarified that the event transpired at the Patte Shah Dargah. Despite this, visitors continue to immerse themselves in the historical beauty of Humayun's Tomb, a cherished site since its inclusion in the UNESCO list in 1993.
