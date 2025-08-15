Echoes of Valor: ARTRAC Band Electrifies Independence Day at The Ridge

The military band from the Army Training Command in Shimla provided a standout performance during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at The Ridge. The event aimed to honor the nation's freedom fighters and amplify the spirit of patriotism among attendees.

Through the melodious tunes of the 14 Gorkha Training Centre's military band, the atmosphere reverberated with themes of unity, valor, and sacrifice, according to event organizers. The musical showcase paid homage to the Indian armed forces' illustrious accomplishments, including the praised bravery seen in Operation Sindoor, a military effort against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Organizers emphasized that the event served a dual purpose: to invoke feelings of national pride and responsibility among young citizens, and to form a symbolic connection between historical heroes and the nation's future protectors.