Left Menu

Echoes of Valor: ARTRAC Band Electrifies Independence Day at The Ridge

The military band of the Shimla-based Army Training Command marked the 79th Independence Day with a captivating performance at The Ridge, honoring freedom fighters and celebrating Operation Sindoor's success. The event emphasized unity and discipline, aiming to connect youth with the nation's historic and ongoing military achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:07 IST
Echoes of Valor: ARTRAC Band Electrifies Independence Day at The Ridge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The military band from the Army Training Command in Shimla provided a standout performance during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at The Ridge. The event aimed to honor the nation's freedom fighters and amplify the spirit of patriotism among attendees.

Through the melodious tunes of the 14 Gorkha Training Centre's military band, the atmosphere reverberated with themes of unity, valor, and sacrifice, according to event organizers. The musical showcase paid homage to the Indian armed forces' illustrious accomplishments, including the praised bravery seen in Operation Sindoor, a military effort against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Organizers emphasized that the event served a dual purpose: to invoke feelings of national pride and responsibility among young citizens, and to form a symbolic connection between historical heroes and the nation's future protectors.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025