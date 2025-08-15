Remembering Ramdas Soren: A Life of Simplicity and Service

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, a prominent figure in the state's political landscape, passed away while undergoing treatment in New Delhi. Known for his simplicity and connection to grassroots communities, Soren's legacy is marked by his steadfast dedication to serving the public.

Born in Ghorabanda village, East Singhbhum, in 1963, Soren's journey in politics began as the gram pradhan of his panchayat. His influence expanded over the years, culminating in his role as Minister of School Education and Literacy in the Hemant Soren government. Despite initial setbacks, including a loss in the 2005 Assembly polls, Soren's perseverance led to a successful political career.

A respected leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Soren gained significant influence by 1990. Known for his resilience, he made a remarkable comeback in the 2019 Assembly polls and was re-elected in 2024 before his recent induction into the state cabinet. His death marks the end of a significant chapter in Jharkhand's political history.