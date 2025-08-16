Legacy Stolen: Bula Chowdhury's Medals Lost to Thieves

Renowned former swimmer Bula Chowdhury, a Padma Shri awardee, has expressed her dismay following the theft of her cherished medals and mementos from her ancestral home in Hooghly district, West Bengal.

Despite the prized items being stolen, including six gold medals from the SAAF Games and her Padma Shri brooch, the thieves overlooked the Arjuna Award and Tenzing Norgay medals. Chowdhury noted it was the third such incident at her frequently unoccupied residence.

Currently residing in Kolkata, her ancestral property is under her brother's care. Upon a routine visit, he discovered a break-in, prompting a police investigation. Chowdhury emphasized the sentimental value of her losses over potential financial gain for the thieves.

