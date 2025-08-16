Legacy Stolen: Bula Chowdhury's Medals Lost to Thieves
Former swimmer Bula Chowdhury reports the theft of her medals and mementos from her ancestral home in West Bengal. Despite previous thefts and police complaints, no satisfactory action has been taken. The thieves ignored the Arjuna Award, presumably due to not recognizing its value.
- Country:
- India
Renowned former swimmer Bula Chowdhury, a Padma Shri awardee, has expressed her dismay following the theft of her cherished medals and mementos from her ancestral home in Hooghly district, West Bengal.
Despite the prized items being stolen, including six gold medals from the SAAF Games and her Padma Shri brooch, the thieves overlooked the Arjuna Award and Tenzing Norgay medals. Chowdhury noted it was the third such incident at her frequently unoccupied residence.
Currently residing in Kolkata, her ancestral property is under her brother's care. Upon a routine visit, he discovered a break-in, prompting a police investigation. Chowdhury emphasized the sentimental value of her losses over potential financial gain for the thieves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED Cracks Down on Fake Bank Guarantee Racket in Odisha, West Bengal
Tremors Ripple Across Northeast India: Sikkim, West Bengal, Manipur Hit by Mild Earthquakes
Demographic Concerns: Adhikari Takes a Stand in West Bengal
West Bengal Leads Eastern India in GST Surge for July
BJP Alleges TMC's Electoral Roll Manipulation in West Bengal