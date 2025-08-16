Joyous Janmashtami Celebration in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, shared warm greetings on Janmashtami, emphasizing devotion and love attributed to Lord Krishna. Observations highlighted the significance of the occasion, expressing hopes for prosperity and happiness under Krishna's blessings.
- Country:
- India
The festive spirit of Janmashtami was palpable across Uttar Pradesh as leaders extended warm wishes to citizens. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his greetings on social media, invoking Krishna's blessings for spreading compassion and devotion worldwide.
In a heartfelt message, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya extended his congratulations, wishing prosperity under the divine guidance of Lord Krishna. The occasion marked a time of joy and devotion, reflecting Krishna's teachings.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also joined in, conveying his greetings to the state's people as they celebrated the birth of Krishna with enthusiasm and reverence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Homebound' to Close 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Meghalaya's Organic Pineapples Take Center Stage in New Delhi Festival
Chinar Book Festival: A Celebration of Literary Diversity
Chief Ministers Clash Over Religious Freedom: The Nun Arrest Controversy
Telangana High Court Quashes Defamation Case Against Chief Minister