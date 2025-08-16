Joyous Janmashtami Celebration in Uttar Pradesh

The festive spirit of Janmashtami was palpable across Uttar Pradesh as leaders extended warm wishes to citizens. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his greetings on social media, invoking Krishna's blessings for spreading compassion and devotion worldwide.

In a heartfelt message, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya extended his congratulations, wishing prosperity under the divine guidance of Lord Krishna. The occasion marked a time of joy and devotion, reflecting Krishna's teachings.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also joined in, conveying his greetings to the state's people as they celebrated the birth of Krishna with enthusiasm and reverence.

(With inputs from agencies.)