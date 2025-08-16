Left Menu

Renaming Khairthal-Tijara: Cultural Legacy or Political Play?

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav defends the Rajasthan government's decision to rename Khairthal-Tijara district as Bhartrihari Nagar, accusing Congress of an anti-Ram stance. The move aims to honor Baba Bhartrihari, reflecting cultural reverence while projecting economic ambition for the district's manufacturing potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has staunchly defended the Rajasthan government's proposal to rename Khairthal-Tijara district as Bhartrihari Nagar. The minister criticized the Congress party, alleging their opposition stems from an 'anti-Ram' mindset.

The renaming proposal, following the chief minister's approval, awaits the cabinet's sanction. Once finalized, an official notification will enact the district's name change. Yadav, BJP MP for Alwar Lok Sabha seat, linked current protests to past opposition against the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Portraying Bhartrihari Nagar as a hub of cultural reverence and potential economic growth, Yadav lauded the future wearing a dual crown in national heritage and manufacturing leadership, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's self-reliance vision.

