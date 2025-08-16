Honoring the Legacy of 'Dishom Guru': A Farewell to Shibu Soren

Tribal icon Shibu Soren's 'Shraddh' ceremony drew significant attention in Nemra, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and yoga guru Baba Ramdev paying respects. The event was held in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, marking the legacy of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha co-founder, who championed tribal rights throughout his career.

Soren's death marks the end of an era that saw the rise of tribal movements to national prominence. Elaborate arrangements ensured safety and adherence to tribal customs, with high security and services like transportation, sanitation, and healthcare logistics handled efficiently.

Shibu Soren, also known as 'Dishom Guru,' co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in 1973. His efforts led to the creation of Jharkhand in 2000, cementing his status as an enduring political figure and a tribal welfare advocate. A special exhibition in his memorial showcased his contributions through photographs.

