Starstruck by Yash: Akshay Oberoi's Cinematic Journey

Actor Akshay Oberoi shares his experiences working with Kannada superstar Yash in the upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups.' Oberoi, who admires Yash's humility and work ethic, discusses his aspirations for his forthcoming projects and his admiration for iconic figures like Guru Dutt and Balraj Sahni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:41 IST
Actor Akshay Oberoi is gearing up to share the screen with Kannada superstar Yash in the much-anticipated film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups.' Overwhelmed initially, Oberoi expresses his admiration for Yash's humility and dedication, remarking on how these qualities have inspired his own career aspirations.

The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas and set for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, is backed by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Oberoi lauds Mohandas's directorial prowess, highlighting her previous acclaimed works and expressing confidence in the success of 'Toxic.'

Aside from 'Toxic,' Oberoi is preparing for the release of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,' directed by Shashank Khaitan, set to hit screens this October. Reflecting on his 15-year career, Oberoi remains hopeful that these projects will elevate his connection with audiences, drawing inspiration from legendary figures like Guru Dutt and Balraj Sahni.

(With inputs from agencies.)

