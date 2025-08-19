Left Menu

Akshay Oberoi Reflects on Stardom and Inspiration in 'Toxic'

Actor Akshay Oberoi discusses working with Kannada superstar Yash in the upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups,' highlighting Yash's humility and inspiring work ethic. Oberoi also shares his excitement for his upcoming projects and reminisces about iconic yesteryear actors like Guru Dutt and Balraj Sahni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:52 IST
Actor Akshay Oberoi, known for his diverse roles in Bollywood, opens up about his admiration for Kannada superstar Yash, with whom he shares the screen in the upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups'. Despite Yash's immense stardom, Oberoi praises his humility and work ethic.

The film, directed by acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas, is set to release in theaters on March 19, 2026. Oberoi, who recently wrapped up filming for another project titled 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', featuring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, expresses anticipation for both films to reach wider audiences.

Reflecting on cinematic influences, Oberoi credits legendary figures like Guru Dutt and Balraj Sahni for inspiring his career in film. He praised efforts to celebrate these icons, emphasizing their lasting impact on the industry and urging new generations to discover their exceptional work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

