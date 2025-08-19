Tragic Electrocution During Festival Procession

In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives, and one sustained injuries after a Ganesh idol transport vehicle came into contact with high-tension wires in Bandlaguda early Tuesday morning. The victims were believed to have been electrocuted while moving the idol for installation.

The incident unfolded around 1 AM when a group was en route to install the idol. Upon contact with the wires, immediate rescue efforts were initiated, sending the injured individual to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are continuing their investigation to gather more details.

This was not an isolated incident. Just days prior, during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, a chariot procession ended in tragedy when it touched overhead electric wires, resulting in five deaths and injuries to four others. Both incidents serve as solemn reminders of the dangers of overhead wires during festival activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)