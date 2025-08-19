Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution During Festival Procession

Two people died and another was injured when a Lord Ganesh idol being transported in Bandlaguda contacted high-tension wires. Another incident resulted in five deaths and four injuries during Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations when a chariot hit overhead wires. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:13 IST
Tragic Electrocution During Festival Procession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives, and one sustained injuries after a Ganesh idol transport vehicle came into contact with high-tension wires in Bandlaguda early Tuesday morning. The victims were believed to have been electrocuted while moving the idol for installation.

The incident unfolded around 1 AM when a group was en route to install the idol. Upon contact with the wires, immediate rescue efforts were initiated, sending the injured individual to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are continuing their investigation to gather more details.

This was not an isolated incident. Just days prior, during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, a chariot procession ended in tragedy when it touched overhead electric wires, resulting in five deaths and injuries to four others. Both incidents serve as solemn reminders of the dangers of overhead wires during festival activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025