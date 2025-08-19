Journey Beyond: Unveiling Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Odyssey

In an unprecedented exploration of India's aerospace achievements, a new book titled 'Sky Was Never the Limit' chronicles the life and exploits of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. The biography sheds light on the indomitable spirit of India's decorated fighter pilot and space mission commander.

Penned by documentary filmmaker Narayan R and published by Rupa, this compelling work reveals the emotional layer of Shukla's persona, often concealed by a veneer of stoicism. It narrates the story of his historic journey aboard the Axiom-4 space mission, marking him as the second Indian astronaut to conquer space after Rakesh Sharma's pioneering voyage in 1984.

The book is divided into seven chapters, offering insights into Shukla's life from early beginnings in Lucknow to ascending as a national icon. Noteworthy segments include personal anecdotes and testimonies from family and friends, making it not just a tale of professional valor but an inspirational story of human determination and achievement.

