Left Menu

Anurag Kashyap Criticizes AI-Driven Film Industry Shift

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap criticized the AI-generated film, 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman- The Eternal,' highlighting concerns about AI's influence on the film industry. Kashyap accused agencies of prioritizing profit over talent and urged artists to reassess their representation. The movie's producer, Vijay Subramaniam, advocates using technology to engage the modern youth audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:59 IST
Anurag Kashyap Criticizes AI-Driven Film Industry Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Noted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has publicly voiced his disapproval of the reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) within the film industry, specifically targeting the AI-generated film 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman- The Eternal'. Kashyap, aged 52, shared his thoughts on Instagram, directing his critique at the film's producer, Vijay Subramaniam.

In his post, Kashyap expressed concern over artistic representation being overshadowed by AI advancements, accusing agencies of seeking profits at the expense of nurturing genuine talent. The filmmaker urged artists to reevaluate their ties with such agencies, suggesting that those with self-respect should question or even sever connections with producers prioritizing AI over human creativity.

Meanwhile, Subramaniam defended his approach, emphasizing the potential of merging technology with timeless tales to engage today's youth, who commonly have decreased attention spans. This development highlights ongoing debates about the future direction of the Hindi film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025