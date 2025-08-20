Anurag Kashyap Criticizes AI-Driven Film Industry Shift
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap criticized the AI-generated film, 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman- The Eternal,' highlighting concerns about AI's influence on the film industry. Kashyap accused agencies of prioritizing profit over talent and urged artists to reassess their representation. The movie's producer, Vijay Subramaniam, advocates using technology to engage the modern youth audience.
Noted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has publicly voiced his disapproval of the reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) within the film industry, specifically targeting the AI-generated film 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman- The Eternal'. Kashyap, aged 52, shared his thoughts on Instagram, directing his critique at the film's producer, Vijay Subramaniam.
In his post, Kashyap expressed concern over artistic representation being overshadowed by AI advancements, accusing agencies of seeking profits at the expense of nurturing genuine talent. The filmmaker urged artists to reevaluate their ties with such agencies, suggesting that those with self-respect should question or even sever connections with producers prioritizing AI over human creativity.
Meanwhile, Subramaniam defended his approach, emphasizing the potential of merging technology with timeless tales to engage today's youth, who commonly have decreased attention spans. This development highlights ongoing debates about the future direction of the Hindi film industry.
