Chess Legends Clash: Anand vs. Kasparov in St Louis Showdown

Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov will renew their legendary chess rivalry in St Louis during the Clutch Chess exhibition in October. The event marks the opening of the enhanced St Louis Chess Club and features USD 144,000 in prize money. Also, Carlsen and Gukesh will face off in a high-stakes tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:47 IST
Legendary chess grandmasters Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov are set to rekindle their iconic rivalry during the Clutch Chess exhibition matches in October in St Louis, USA. The highly anticipated rematch comes two years after their last face-off at the Croatia Rapid and Blitz tournament.

The exhibition will be held at the newly enhanced St Louis Chess Club, highlighting the city's pivotal role in the chess world. The duo's 12-game Chess960 match, a unique format using random starting positions, comes with a $144,000 prize fund and promises to enthrall chess enthusiasts.

Following this, the venue will host the Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown from October 27, featuring top players like Magnus Carlsen and D Gukesh, and offering $412,000 in prize money. The 18-game rapid event elevates excitement with its escalating point system, making it the biggest chess event of the year.

