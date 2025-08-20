Chess Legends Clash: Anand vs. Kasparov in St Louis Showdown

Legendary chess grandmasters Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov are set to rekindle their iconic rivalry during the Clutch Chess exhibition matches in October in St Louis, USA. The highly anticipated rematch comes two years after their last face-off at the Croatia Rapid and Blitz tournament.

The exhibition will be held at the newly enhanced St Louis Chess Club, highlighting the city's pivotal role in the chess world. The duo's 12-game Chess960 match, a unique format using random starting positions, comes with a $144,000 prize fund and promises to enthrall chess enthusiasts.

Following this, the venue will host the Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown from October 27, featuring top players like Magnus Carlsen and D Gukesh, and offering $412,000 in prize money. The 18-game rapid event elevates excitement with its escalating point system, making it the biggest chess event of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)