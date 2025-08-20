Left Menu

Indian Business Insights: Bridging Theory with Reality

Recent Indian authors offer groundbreaking books that intertwine theory with real-world applications. These books provide practical guides in entrepreneurship, marketing, luxury, and unique market insights — tailored specifically to the Indian business landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:29 IST
In the dynamic business environment of India, four new books are setting the standard for practical guidance. Authored by leading academicians such as Dr. Prateek Jain and Dr. Jyoti Das, these works offer invaluable advice on entrepreneurship, marketing, luxury, and navigating India's unique market.

Dr. Prateek Jain's 'Start Your Own Enterprise' and 'Innovative Marketing' focus on entrepreneurship and creative marketing strategies for SMEs. With actionable steps and affordable tactics, they are crucial reads for budding entrepreneurs and small business marketers trying to make a mark.

Meanwhile, 'The LUXE Dip' by Dr. Jyoti Das and Dr. Arun Mittal sheds light on India's burgeoning luxury market. Through engaging storytelling, it presents deep insights into luxury retail, making luxury accessible for professionals and curious readers alike. These books collectively highlight the importance of local perspectives in a global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

