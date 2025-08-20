Nivea India CEO Calls for Distinct Regulations for Cosmetics Industry

Nivea India CEO Geetika Mehta on Wednesday called for distinct regulatory frameworks for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals in India. Speaking at the 'MASSMERIZE 2025' event organized by Ficci, Mehta highlighted that cosmetics often get unfairly grouped with drugs, necessitating a reassessment of existing regulations.

While acknowledging government support through PLI schemes for the food and pharma sectors, Mehta stressed the need for their extension to personal care products. Such incentives, she argues, would bolster companies exporting items from India, enhancing competitive advantage.

Mehta outlined the challenges faced in importing and testing new products, citing lengthy registration processes as a barrier. She urged for a regulation framework that would allow market testing of new items, fostering innovation and enabling informed decisions before initiating local production.