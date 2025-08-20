Nivea India CEO Calls for Distinct Regulations for Cosmetics Industry
Nivea India CEO, Geetika Mehta, argues for clearer regulatory demarcations between cosmetics and drugs in India. She suggests extending PLI schemes to include the personal care sector. Mehta emphasizes that current import registration complexities hinder innovation and new product testing before local production.
- Country:
- India
Nivea India CEO Geetika Mehta on Wednesday called for distinct regulatory frameworks for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals in India. Speaking at the 'MASSMERIZE 2025' event organized by Ficci, Mehta highlighted that cosmetics often get unfairly grouped with drugs, necessitating a reassessment of existing regulations.
While acknowledging government support through PLI schemes for the food and pharma sectors, Mehta stressed the need for their extension to personal care products. Such incentives, she argues, would bolster companies exporting items from India, enhancing competitive advantage.
Mehta outlined the challenges faced in importing and testing new products, citing lengthy registration processes as a barrier. She urged for a regulation framework that would allow market testing of new items, fostering innovation and enabling informed decisions before initiating local production.
ALSO READ
US did not accept India's request for consultations at WTO over import tariffs: Minister
Indian markets slip over Trump's tariff threats for Russian oil imports, Nifty at 24,649
UPDATE 2-US to initially impose 'small tariff' on pharma imports, Trump says
UPDATE 1-US to initially impose 'small tariff' on pharma imports, Trump says
Young adults less likely to follow politics or say voting is important: AP-NORC poll