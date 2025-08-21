Left Menu

Mysuru Dasara 2025 Set to Soar with Indian Air Force Air Show

Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has expressed gratitude to Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, for approving an Indian Air Force air show during this year's Mysuru Dasara, inviting him to attend. The show aims to enhance the festivities and bolster admiration for the Armed Forces among attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 09:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a letter highlighted by the Chief Minister's office on Thursday, Siddaramaiah emphasized that the air show would elevate the grandeur of the celebrations and instill a sense of pride among the anticipated large crowds in Mysuru. He also noted that Singh's presence would further encourage Karnataka's citizens and deepen their admiration for the Armed Forces.

The Mysuru Dasara, known as the 'Naada Habba' or state festival, will take place from September 22 to October 2. The festival is set to include cultural highlights such as an elephant march (Gajapayana), extended palace illumination, and the traditional Vijayadashami procession (Jamboo Savari).

(With inputs from agencies.)

