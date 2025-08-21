Mysuru Dasara 2025 Set to Soar with Indian Air Force Air Show

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a gesture of gratitude, has thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for approving an Indian Air Force air show to be held during Mysuru Dasara 2025. Siddaramaiah extended an invitation to Singh to grace the occasion with his presence.

In a letter highlighted by the Chief Minister's office on Thursday, Siddaramaiah emphasized that the air show would elevate the grandeur of the celebrations and instill a sense of pride among the anticipated large crowds in Mysuru. He also noted that Singh's presence would further encourage Karnataka's citizens and deepen their admiration for the Armed Forces.

The Mysuru Dasara, known as the 'Naada Habba' or state festival, will take place from September 22 to October 2. The festival is set to include cultural highlights such as an elephant march (Gajapayana), extended palace illumination, and the traditional Vijayadashami procession (Jamboo Savari).

(With inputs from agencies.)