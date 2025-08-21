Kirsten Dunst Eyes Epic Return with 'Minecraft' Sequel

In a recent interview with a lifestyle magazine, acclaimed actress Kirsten Dunst expressed her enthusiasm for partaking in a sequel to the lucrative 'Minecraft Movie.' This interest follows the original film's success at the box office earlier this year, as reported by Deadline.

Dunst, who is focused on projects that blend fun with financial success, mentioned her children's enjoyment of the movie as a driving factor in her decision. "Maybe I can just make a movie where I don't lose money?" she pondered, hinting at the significance of balancing artistic goals with fiscal prudence.

Director Jared Hess, who directed the first installment, has shown a keen interest in the idea of a sequel, citing the unexplored elements of the 'Minecraft' game's universe. The film's conclusion teased fans with the potential introduction of another character, Alex, fueling fan speculation and excitement about the possibility of Dunst stepping into this role.

(With inputs from agencies.)