Dhurandhar Disrupts Box Office: A Cinematic Triumph

'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has made waves at the box office, reaching over Rs 560 crore in earnings by Monday. This marks a significant achievement as it takes the 10th spot among India's highest-grossing films, outpacing 'Animal', featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

On Sunday, 'Dhurandhar' grossed an estimated Rs 555.75 crore, overtaking 'Animal's' Rs 553.87 crore. The film now joins the ranks of other Indian cinematic giants like 'Pushpa 2' and 'Baahubali 2', each with blockbuster earnings, according to Sacnilk's box office data.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. Set against the gritty backdrop of Karachi's Lyari town, 'Dhurandhar' explores the intricate lives of criminals and informants. Produced by Dhar and his brother, the film represents a collaboration with Jio Studios.

