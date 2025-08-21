Revitalizing Delhi's Dhobi Ghats: A New Lease on Tradition

The Delhi government has approved a significant upgrade to the dhobi ghats at Humayun Lane Service Centre, aiming to provide better infrastructure for local washermen, officials announced on Thursday. This renovation is part of a broader push to enhance community washing facilities crucial for many livelihoods.

The renovation project, overseen by the BM-PK Division, includes a comprehensive plan to install new sheds, repair plaster, lay cement concrete, and apply ceramic tiles on walls and floors. Additional improvements will feature pedestal-type toilets, wash basins, enhanced drainage, and brick masonry gully chambers to improve sewage management. Administrative approval has been granted with a budget of Rs 35.15 lakh, although detailed estimates suggest costs could fall around Rs 32.99 lakh.

For decades, Delhi's dhobi ghats have been vital to its social structure, providing washermen with communal spaces for laundering. Despite their importance, many sites suffer from neglect. This project answers years of calls for necessary upgrades, ensuring these spaces remain viable and hygienic for the washermen community.

