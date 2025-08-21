Revitalizing Delhi's Dhobi Ghats: A New Lease on Tradition
The Delhi government has initiated a renovation of the dhobi ghats at Humayun Lane Service Centre. The project aims to improve infrastructure for washermen by providing new facilities, addressing past neglect. Rs 35.15 lakh has been sanctioned for upgrading sanitation and workspaces at these essential communal laundries.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has approved a significant upgrade to the dhobi ghats at Humayun Lane Service Centre, aiming to provide better infrastructure for local washermen, officials announced on Thursday. This renovation is part of a broader push to enhance community washing facilities crucial for many livelihoods.
The renovation project, overseen by the BM-PK Division, includes a comprehensive plan to install new sheds, repair plaster, lay cement concrete, and apply ceramic tiles on walls and floors. Additional improvements will feature pedestal-type toilets, wash basins, enhanced drainage, and brick masonry gully chambers to improve sewage management. Administrative approval has been granted with a budget of Rs 35.15 lakh, although detailed estimates suggest costs could fall around Rs 32.99 lakh.
For decades, Delhi's dhobi ghats have been vital to its social structure, providing washermen with communal spaces for laundering. Despite their importance, many sites suffer from neglect. This project answers years of calls for necessary upgrades, ensuring these spaces remain viable and hygienic for the washermen community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat's Mission School of Excellence 2.0 Aims to Uplift School Infrastructure
India Boosts Chhattisgarh Infrastructure with Rs 195 Crore Sanction for LWE Areas
Sri Lanka's Infrastructure Revival: China EXIM Bank's Role
Highway Infrastructure Ltd's IPO Skyrockets with Massive Subscription
Supreme Court's Verdict Boosts Reliance Infrastructure's Recovery Strategy