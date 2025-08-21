Left Menu

Clash at Berhampur University Spurs Security Measures

A clash at Odisha's Berhampur University involving students and outsiders resulted in injuries and prompted enhanced security measures. The conflict erupted during a cultural event. Political figures demanded arrests, and university authorities have increased security and restricted campus access to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension at Berhampur University in Odisha remains high following a violent clash between students and outsiders. The incident occurred during a cultural event, 'Nuakhai,' leading to injuries for a second-year journalism student. University authorities swiftly halted the event and expelled outside attendees to de-escalate the situation.

Political commentary was quick to follow. Student groups from the Biju Janata Dal and Congress called for immediate action and arrest of those responsible for the violence. Sanakhemundi Congress MLA Ramesh Chandra Jena even led a protest at the Gopalpur police station to pressure authorities into taking swift action.

In response to the unrest, the university has bolstered its security measures. A disciplinary committee, led by Vice Chancellor Geetanjali Dash, decided to restrict campus access post-5 pm. Additionally, more security personnel have been appointed, with plans to increase the security presence further if needed. Meanwhile, local police, led by SP Saravana Vivek M, have been tasked with maintaining order and have already registered cases against suspected attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

