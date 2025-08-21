Astronaut Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair Celebrates Shukla's Return: A Cosmic Diwali

In a vivid press conference, Astronaut Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair compared Shubhanshu Shukla's return to India to the sparkling festivities of Diwali, a festival marking Lord Ram's homecoming. Nair, who served as Shukla's backup for the Axiom-4 mission, likened himself to Laxman, drawing parallels to the Ramayana story.

Reflecting on the journey, Nair said, "A few months from now, we will celebrate Diwali. That's the time when Shri Ram entered Ayodhya. We are here right now with Ram that is Shux, and I can call myself Laxman." Both astronauts returned after extensive training in the U.S., symbolizing a proud moment for India.

Addressing questions on his role in the mission, Nair emphasized the importance of being a supportive team member rather than always leading the charge. He praised ISRO's efforts, likening them to the mythological 'Vanar Sena,' and highlighted the significance of collective consciousness in achieving India's ambitious space goals.

