Historic Renaming: Pune's Velhe Taluka Becomes Rajgad
Velhe taluka in Pune district has been officially renamed as Rajgad, inspired by the historic fort which was the first capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's state. The decision reflects the longstanding demand from locals and has been approved by various governmental bodies.
The Velhe taluka in Pune district has been officially rechristened as 'Rajgad', named after the iconic fort that once served as the inaugural capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's empire. The announcement, described as both 'historic and emotional', was made by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
The renaming initiative, recommended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, received approval from the Union Home Ministry on May 6. The fort's prominent location in Velhe taluka underscores its cultural significance, leading to widespread support for the name change.
Of the 70 gram panchayats within the region, 58 backed the name 'Rajgad', demonstrating strong local favor and securing endorsement from the Pune Zilla Parishad. The official notification, carried out under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, faced no public opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
