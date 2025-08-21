Telugu Film Workers' Strike Ends with Wage Agreement
The two-week strike by Telugu film workers concluded after reaching a wage hike agreement with producers. The negotiations, mediated by state labor officials, settled on a 22.5% increase over three years. A bureaucrat-led committee will address additional service conditions and issues.
The two-week-long strike by Telugu film workers over demands for a wage hike concluded on Thursday, following successful negotiations with producers.
The meeting, which resolved the dispute, was mediated by officials from the state labor department. According to Gangadhar, a senior labor official, the workers had initially demanded a 30% wage increase over three years.
The final agreement settled on a 22.5% wage hike, distributed over the past three years, to benefit low-wage workers. A committee, led by a bureaucrat, will further address service conditions and other issues.
