Army's Heroic Response to Chisoti Cloudburst Disaster

The Northern Army, led by Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, effectively conducted disaster relief operations after a devastating cloudburst in Chisoti. The efforts included deploying over 300 troops, constructing a Bailey bridge, and providing vital aid to affected areas, restoring connectivity and supporting the Machail Mata shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:16 IST
In a commendable display of resilience and quick action, the Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, has lauded his troops for their exemplary disaster relief efforts in the aftermath of the Chisoti cloudburst.

During his visit to the Kishtwar and Rajouri districts, Lt Gen Sharma personally acknowledged the troops' hard work in executing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations swiftly and successfully.

The cloudburst on August 14 led to massive destruction, leaving 65 dead and 33 missing. The Army's response included deploying over 300 personnel and building a Bailey bridge to restore access to Chisoti and the Machail Mata shrine, thereby aiding the rescue missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

