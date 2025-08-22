Army's Heroic Response to Chisoti Cloudburst Disaster

In a commendable display of resilience and quick action, the Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, has lauded his troops for their exemplary disaster relief efforts in the aftermath of the Chisoti cloudburst.

During his visit to the Kishtwar and Rajouri districts, Lt Gen Sharma personally acknowledged the troops' hard work in executing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations swiftly and successfully.

The cloudburst on August 14 led to massive destruction, leaving 65 dead and 33 missing. The Army's response included deploying over 300 personnel and building a Bailey bridge to restore access to Chisoti and the Machail Mata shrine, thereby aiding the rescue missions.

