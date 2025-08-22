Left Menu

Maharashtra Elevates Ganeshotsav to Official State Festival Status

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced plans to celebrate the Ganesh festival as an official state festival. The state has planned extensive measures to enhance the festivity, including extended Metro train operations and collaboration with Ganesh mandals to ensure a harmonious celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has officially elevated the Ganesh festival to the status of a state festival, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In preparation for the grand celebrations scheduled to commence on August 27, Pawar convened a high-level meeting with officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation, district collectorate, and police department.

Pawar emphasized that while Ganeshotsav is traditionally celebrated with enthusiasm, this year's festivities will be even grander. To accommodate the crowd and ensure smooth transportation, the Pune Metro train service will operate from 6 am to 2 am, and will run continuously on the final day of the festival.

In response to requests from local Ganesh mandals, the Deputy CM discussed adjustments to the immersion procession timings, urging cooperation among all stakeholders. With the festival now having state festival status, emphasis is on maintaining harmony and upholding the cultural significance of Ganeshotsav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

