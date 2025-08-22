Maharashtra Elevates Ganeshotsav to Official State Festival Status

Maharashtra has officially elevated the Ganesh festival to the status of a state festival, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In preparation for the grand celebrations scheduled to commence on August 27, Pawar convened a high-level meeting with officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation, district collectorate, and police department.

Pawar emphasized that while Ganeshotsav is traditionally celebrated with enthusiasm, this year's festivities will be even grander. To accommodate the crowd and ensure smooth transportation, the Pune Metro train service will operate from 6 am to 2 am, and will run continuously on the final day of the festival.

In response to requests from local Ganesh mandals, the Deputy CM discussed adjustments to the immersion procession timings, urging cooperation among all stakeholders. With the festival now having state festival status, emphasis is on maintaining harmony and upholding the cultural significance of Ganeshotsav.

(With inputs from agencies.)