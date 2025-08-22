Chennai: The Heartbeat of Tamil Nadu at 386

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin praised Chennai on its 386th birthday for playing a crucial role in providing job opportunities and aiding numerous individuals in building successful careers.

Stalin emphasized the city's significant impact in promoting women's career advancement and described Chennai as more than just a city, but the 'heartbeat of Tamil Nadu'.

To celebrate the occasion, a short video featuring iconic landmarks of Chennai was shared, underscoring the city's lasting significance as a hub of opportunity.

