Left Menu

Chennai: The Heartbeat of Tamil Nadu at 386

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lauds Chennai on its 386th birthday for its pivotal role in offering career opportunities. He particularly highlights the city's contribution to women's career advancement. A video of Chennai's landmarks was shared to mark the occasion, emphasizing its ongoing significance as a hub of growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:08 IST
Chennai: The Heartbeat of Tamil Nadu at 386
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin praised Chennai on its 386th birthday for playing a crucial role in providing job opportunities and aiding numerous individuals in building successful careers.

Stalin emphasized the city's significant impact in promoting women's career advancement and described Chennai as more than just a city, but the 'heartbeat of Tamil Nadu'.

To celebrate the occasion, a short video featuring iconic landmarks of Chennai was shared, underscoring the city's lasting significance as a hub of opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025