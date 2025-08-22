Reflecting on Lord Swraj Paul's Hospitality and Legacy

A delegation of Maharashtra legislators experienced unmatched hospitality during a 2008 UK study tour, thanks to the renowned Lord Swraj Paul. A former IAS officer, part of the delegation, recalled Paul's generosity during their visit to the British Parliament.

Anand Rayate, who participated as the Commissioner of the State Common Entrance Exam Cell, recounted how Lord Paul hosted the 20-member team for a memorable lunch at the Palace of Westminster. The visit also included a live screening of the Prime Minister's Question Time, an iconic session where the PM addresses MPs in the House of Commons.

Lord Swraj Paul, a prominent NRI entrepreneur and philanthropist, passed away in London at the age of 94. Known for his Indian roots and affection for Mumbai, his hospitality left a lasting impression on the delegation, emphasizing his deep connections and welcoming nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)