Left Menu

Reflecting on Lord Swraj Paul's Hospitality and Legacy

The article recounts the hospitality of Lord Swraj Paul during a visit by Maharashtra legislators to the UK in 2008. Known for his generosity, Paul treated the delegation to an insightful experience of the British Parliament, reflecting on his Indian roots and connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:14 IST
Reflecting on Lord Swraj Paul's Hospitality and Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Maharashtra legislators experienced unmatched hospitality during a 2008 UK study tour, thanks to the renowned Lord Swraj Paul. A former IAS officer, part of the delegation, recalled Paul's generosity during their visit to the British Parliament.

Anand Rayate, who participated as the Commissioner of the State Common Entrance Exam Cell, recounted how Lord Paul hosted the 20-member team for a memorable lunch at the Palace of Westminster. The visit also included a live screening of the Prime Minister's Question Time, an iconic session where the PM addresses MPs in the House of Commons.

Lord Swraj Paul, a prominent NRI entrepreneur and philanthropist, passed away in London at the age of 94. Known for his Indian roots and affection for Mumbai, his hospitality left a lasting impression on the delegation, emphasizing his deep connections and welcoming nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025