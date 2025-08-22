Left Menu

Delhi Set for Grand Chhath Festival Celebration

The Delhi government promises a grand Chhath festival, ensuring well-prepared ghats before Navratri. Minister Kapil Mishra led a meeting discussing facilities for devotees. The government commits to providing electricity, water, and sanitation. Suggestions from Chhath committees include more camps, water supply, and women's safety measures, assuring a respectful celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi government announced plans for this year's Chhath festival, promising celebration with 'devotion, dignity, and grandeur' in the national capital. Preparations for all ghats are scheduled to be completed before Navratri to accommodate devotees.

A meeting at Delhi Secretariat, chaired by Minister of Art, Culture, and Language Kapil Mishra, was attended by over 20 representatives from Chhath committees across the city. The focus was on ensuring better facilities and timely arrangements for worshippers, according to a statement.

Mishra emphasized the government's dedication, as directed by the chief minister, to fully support a 'successful and well-organised' festivity. Necessary arrangements like electricity, water, and sanitation will be ready in advance. Chhath committees suggested measures for improvement, including additional camps, adequate water tanker supply, ghat cleanliness, toilet installations, and safe changing rooms for women. Mishra assured that suggestions would be prioritized, aiming for a smooth and respectful celebration for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

