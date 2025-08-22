Delhi Set for Grand Chhath Festival Celebration

The Delhi government announced plans for this year's Chhath festival, promising celebration with 'devotion, dignity, and grandeur' in the national capital. Preparations for all ghats are scheduled to be completed before Navratri to accommodate devotees.

A meeting at Delhi Secretariat, chaired by Minister of Art, Culture, and Language Kapil Mishra, was attended by over 20 representatives from Chhath committees across the city. The focus was on ensuring better facilities and timely arrangements for worshippers, according to a statement.

Mishra emphasized the government's dedication, as directed by the chief minister, to fully support a 'successful and well-organised' festivity. Necessary arrangements like electricity, water, and sanitation will be ready in advance. Chhath committees suggested measures for improvement, including additional camps, adequate water tanker supply, ghat cleanliness, toilet installations, and safe changing rooms for women. Mishra assured that suggestions would be prioritized, aiming for a smooth and respectful celebration for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)