Restoring Lord Buddha's Relics: A Potential Game Changer for Uttar Pradesh

BJP Member of Parliament, Jagdambika Pal, has proposed moving the sacred relics of Lord Buddha from the National Museum to their original location in Piprahwa, Uttar Pradesh, envisioning a significant economic transformation for the state.

Discovered by British engineer William Claxton Peppe in 1898, these relics, including ash, bone fragments, and precious ornaments, are believed to belong to Lord Buddha. Pal asserts that enshrining them in Piprahwa could enhance Uttar Pradesh's position in the global Buddhist circuit.

Highlighting similar success stories like Sri Lanka's Temple of the Tooth, Pal is confident that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's initiatives will help Uttar Pradesh reach its USD 1 trillion economy target, backed by tourism and heritage projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)