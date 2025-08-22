Left Menu

Restoring Lord Buddha's Relics: A Potential Game Changer for Uttar Pradesh

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal advocates for relocating Lord Buddha's relics from the National Museum to Piprahwa, Uttar Pradesh. The move aims to boost religious tourism and propel the state towards a USD 1 trillion economy, mirroring sites like Sri Lanka's Temple of the Tooth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:22 IST
Restoring Lord Buddha's Relics: A Potential Game Changer for Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Member of Parliament, Jagdambika Pal, has proposed moving the sacred relics of Lord Buddha from the National Museum to their original location in Piprahwa, Uttar Pradesh, envisioning a significant economic transformation for the state.

Discovered by British engineer William Claxton Peppe in 1898, these relics, including ash, bone fragments, and precious ornaments, are believed to belong to Lord Buddha. Pal asserts that enshrining them in Piprahwa could enhance Uttar Pradesh's position in the global Buddhist circuit.

Highlighting similar success stories like Sri Lanka's Temple of the Tooth, Pal is confident that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's initiatives will help Uttar Pradesh reach its USD 1 trillion economy target, backed by tourism and heritage projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

 Russian Federation
2
Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Transcripts

Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Trans...

 United States
3
Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

 Global
4
Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025