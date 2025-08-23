Entertainment Spotlight: From Murder Mysteries to Movie Magic

Entertainment news is abuzz with Helen Mirren, who expresses her joy at witnessing older people's stories on screen through her role in 'The Thursday Murder Club'. This Netflix mystery unites seasoned actors, including Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley, in a thrilling investigation.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson showcases her dual talents as an actor and producer in the romantic comedy 'Splitsville'. She highlights how her deep involvement on set and during post-production allows her to capture the film's essence effectively.

In a groundbreaking cinema experience, audiences will be immersed in 'The Wizard of Oz at Sphere' in Las Vegas. The classic film is presented with a monumental LED display and special effects, creating a vibrant and thrilling viewing. Additionally, Lil Nas X made headlines with his arrest following a confrontation with police in Los Angeles.

