Kerala Set to Host Argentina in Historic FIFA Friendly

In a historic announcement, reigning world champions Argentina will play a FIFA friendly match against an unnamed opponent in Kerala, India, between November 10-18. The announcement follows successful negotiations by Kerala's Sports Minister with the Argentine Football Association and confirms Lionel Messi's participation.

Argentina, the reigning world champions, will soon grace Kerala with their presence for a FIFA friendly match scheduled between November 10 and 18. The announcement has been officially confirmed, putting an end to earlier uncertainties about their visit.

The Argentine national football team, under the guidance of Lionel Scaloni, has also planned another friendly in Luanda, Angola. While the opponents remain unnamed, fans in Kerala are ecstatic about the news of these world champions, led by Lionel Messi, playing in their state.

The arrangement materialized after Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman's negotiations with the Argentine Football Association, dispelling doubts raised by earlier remarks from AFA's Chief Commercial Officer. The event marks a significant milestone for football in Kerala and reinforces international sporting ties.

