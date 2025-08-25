Brewed Friendship: A Spirited New Series Hits Prime Video

The highly-anticipated series 'Do You Wanna Partner,' starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 12, as announced by the streaming platform this Monday.

Prime Video revealed the news via Instagram, showcasing the series' poster, along with a caption that mentioned, 'Raising a toast because they're here with something brew-tiful. #DoYouWannaPartnerOnPrime.' The series also stars Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha, under the directorial vision of Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha.

The storyline follows the journey of two dynamic friends, portrayed by Bhatia and Penty, as they dive into the world of alcohol entrepreneurship. Produced by industry veterans such as Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, 'Do You Wanna Partner' promises an audacious, colourful portrayal of grit and hustle in a male-dominated industry, with narratives rich in Indian culture and entrepreneurial spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)