The new Prime Video series 'Do You Wanna Partner,' led by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, debuts on September 12. It follows two spirited friends launching an alcohol start-up. The series, produced by Karan Johar, celebrates female entrepreneurship and showcases a vibrant Indian narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:42 IST
Brewed Friendship: A Spirited New Series Hits Prime Video
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The highly-anticipated series 'Do You Wanna Partner,' starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 12, as announced by the streaming platform this Monday.

Prime Video revealed the news via Instagram, showcasing the series' poster, along with a caption that mentioned, 'Raising a toast because they're here with something brew-tiful. #DoYouWannaPartnerOnPrime.' The series also stars Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha, under the directorial vision of Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha.

The storyline follows the journey of two dynamic friends, portrayed by Bhatia and Penty, as they dive into the world of alcohol entrepreneurship. Produced by industry veterans such as Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, 'Do You Wanna Partner' promises an audacious, colourful portrayal of grit and hustle in a male-dominated industry, with narratives rich in Indian culture and entrepreneurial spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

