Tragedy Strikes: Journalists Among Victims in Gaza Hospital Attack

The conflict in Gaza claimed the lives of at least eight people in a hospital strike, including four journalists. Among them was Mariam Dagga, a freelancer for the Associated Press, and Mohammed Salam from Al Jazeera. The Israel-Hamas conflict is increasingly perilous for media professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:51 IST
Tragedy unfolded on Monday in southern Gaza when a strike on a hospital resulted in the deaths of at least eight individuals, among them four journalists. Freelance reporter Mariam Dagga, who had been contributing to the Associated Press during the ongoing Gaza war, was killed. Dagga's reports highlighted the desperate efforts of Nasser Hospital's doctors to rescue malnourished children.

Al Jazeera confirmed the death of its journalist Mohammed Salam in the attack, while Reuters mourned the loss of contractor cameraman Hussam al-Masri. Additionally, photographer Hatem Khaled, also a contractor for Reuters, sustained injuries. The incident adds to an alarming toll on media personnel amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has documented 192 journalist deaths in Gaza over the 22-month conflict. In contrast, 18 journalists have been reported killed in the Russia-Ukraine war. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office and military both declined to comment on the latest Gaza strike.

