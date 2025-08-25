From Space to Home: IAF Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Grand Return

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla received a hero's welcome in his hometown Lucknow after becoming the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) through the Axiom-4 mission. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a scholarship in Shukla's name for students pursuing space technology.

Shukla's return journey was marked by emotional reunions, civic receptions, and enthusiastic crowds. At the Lucknow airport, he was greeted by family and supporters amid patriotic chants and cheers. His visit was celebrated with digital displays of his space mission and public outreach events.

Shukla emphasized the importance of perseverance in his success and encouraged students to aspire for India's planned Moon mission in 2040. The local government underscored the growing prominence of space technology courses in Uttar Pradesh as Shukla's achievements inspire future scientific explorations and innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)