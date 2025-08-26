Left Menu

Social Media Influencer's Ganesh Utsav Video Sparks Controversy

Influencer Atharva Sudame posted a video promoting communal harmony during Ganesh Utsav. The video showed him buying a Ganesh idol from a Muslim shopkeeper in Pune. Criticized for allegedly pushing a secular agenda, Sudame faced backlash, leading to the video’s removal and an apology. He received support from politician Rohit Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-08-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 08:34 IST
Social Media Influencer's Ganesh Utsav Video Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A social media influencer known for his humorous videos found himself embroiled in controversy after posting footage depicting communal harmony during Ganesh Utsav.

In the video, Atharva Sudame purchased an idol of Lord Ganesh from a Muslim seller in Pune. However, the gesture sparked widespread criticism online, with accusations of promoting a secular agenda.

Facing backlash, Sudame removed the video and issued an apology. Some, including NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, defended the influencer, emphasizing the message of unity and urging authorities to take action against his detractors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz's Buzz Cut and Stellar Win: A U.S. Open Thriller

Alcaraz's Buzz Cut and Stellar Win: A U.S. Open Thriller

 Global
2
U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions

U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions

 Global
3
Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

 Global
4
Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025