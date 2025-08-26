Social Media Influencer's Ganesh Utsav Video Sparks Controversy
Influencer Atharva Sudame posted a video promoting communal harmony during Ganesh Utsav. The video showed him buying a Ganesh idol from a Muslim shopkeeper in Pune. Criticized for allegedly pushing a secular agenda, Sudame faced backlash, leading to the video’s removal and an apology. He received support from politician Rohit Pawar.
A social media influencer known for his humorous videos found himself embroiled in controversy after posting footage depicting communal harmony during Ganesh Utsav.
In the video, Atharva Sudame purchased an idol of Lord Ganesh from a Muslim seller in Pune. However, the gesture sparked widespread criticism online, with accusations of promoting a secular agenda.
Facing backlash, Sudame removed the video and issued an apology. Some, including NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, defended the influencer, emphasizing the message of unity and urging authorities to take action against his detractors.
