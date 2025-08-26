KPop Demon Hunters: Conquering Charts and Captivating Audiences

'KPop Demon Hunters,' a Netflix animated film, has captured the cultural zeitgeist, occupying the top position on both music and movie charts. South Korean artist EJAE, a key contributor to the film's success, performs the hit song 'Golden.'

In a weekend milestone for Netflix, the film soared to the top of the domestic box office, collecting an estimated $18 million from U.S. and Canada viewership. The film's unique storyline featuring a Korean girl group battling demons has resonated with audiences.

Meanwhile, the Irish rap group Kneecap has halted its U.S. tour as member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh faces legal challenges in London. Additionally, Grammy winner Lil Nas X entered a plea of not guilty to assault allegations. Lastly, Poland's watchdog has accused Netflix of unauthorized subscription fee hikes.

