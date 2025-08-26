Left Menu

KPop Demon Hunters: Conquering Charts and Captivating Audiences

KPop Demon Hunters, a Netflix animated film, has become a cultural phenomenon, topping music and movie charts. It features a chart-topping song by South Korean artist EJAE. Meanwhile, Irish rap group Kneecap cancels a U.S. tour due to legal issues, and Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to assault charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:30 IST
KPop Demon Hunters: Conquering Charts and Captivating Audiences

'KPop Demon Hunters,' a Netflix animated film, has captured the cultural zeitgeist, occupying the top position on both music and movie charts. South Korean artist EJAE, a key contributor to the film's success, performs the hit song 'Golden.'

In a weekend milestone for Netflix, the film soared to the top of the domestic box office, collecting an estimated $18 million from U.S. and Canada viewership. The film's unique storyline featuring a Korean girl group battling demons has resonated with audiences.

Meanwhile, the Irish rap group Kneecap has halted its U.S. tour as member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh faces legal challenges in London. Additionally, Grammy winner Lil Nas X entered a plea of not guilty to assault allegations. Lastly, Poland's watchdog has accused Netflix of unauthorized subscription fee hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025