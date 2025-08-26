Gameskraft Navigates New Legal Waters: A Strategic Pivot in Online Gaming

Online gaming platform Gameskraft declared on Tuesday its decision not to contest the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

In compliance with the regulations, Gameskraft has ceased all real-money activities on its Rummy platforms as of August 21. The company will concentrate on future strategies that align with the law.

As the new Act, which bans online money games, reshapes the industry landscape, Gameskraft is committed to engaging constructively with policymakers and exploring new growth avenues within the evolving legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)