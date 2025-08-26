Left Menu

Gameskraft Navigates New Legal Waters: A Strategic Pivot in Online Gaming

Gameskraft announced it will not contest the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, and has stopped real-money services. The company will focus on legal compliance and new strategic opportunities. Other platforms like Dream11 and PokerBaazi have also halted real-money games as the Act reshapes the landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:48 IST
Online gaming platform Gameskraft declared on Tuesday its decision not to contest the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

In compliance with the regulations, Gameskraft has ceased all real-money activities on its Rummy platforms as of August 21. The company will concentrate on future strategies that align with the law.

As the new Act, which bans online money games, reshapes the industry landscape, Gameskraft is committed to engaging constructively with policymakers and exploring new growth avenues within the evolving legal framework.

