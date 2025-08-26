Malvika Raaj Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Pranav Bagga

Malvika Raaj, celebrated for her role in the 2001 blockbuster 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', has embarked on a new chapter as she, along with her husband Pranav Bagga, welcomed their baby girl into the world.

The couple made the heartwarming announcement via a joint Instagram post, revealing that their daughter was born on August 23. The message, adorned with the words 'Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows', encapsulated their joy.

Raaj, who initially rose to fame by acting alongside Bollywood icons such as Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry, recently featuring in the thriller series 'Swipe Crime'.

(With inputs from agencies.)