Malvika Raaj Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Pranav Bagga
Actress Malvika Raaj, renowned for her role in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', has welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Pranav Bagga. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram. Malvika, who gained fame as a child actor, last starred in the thriller series 'Swipe Crime'.
Malvika Raaj, celebrated for her role in the 2001 blockbuster 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', has embarked on a new chapter as she, along with her husband Pranav Bagga, welcomed their baby girl into the world.
The couple made the heartwarming announcement via a joint Instagram post, revealing that their daughter was born on August 23. The message, adorned with the words 'Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows', encapsulated their joy.
Raaj, who initially rose to fame by acting alongside Bollywood icons such as Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry, recently featuring in the thriller series 'Swipe Crime'.
